Tuolumne Public Health Issues New Order For Employer COVID-19 Reporting

COVID-19 Workplace Exposure Reporting View Photo

Sonora, CA – New guidelines have been put out by public health officials regarding how positive cases of coronavirus are reported.

Included in Tuesday’s COVID-19 testing numbers released by the Tuolumne County Public Health Office is an updated Febrile Respiratory Illness (FRI) Screening Order, click here. It was issued by interim county health officer Dr. Liza Ortiz. Below are her instructions regarding the proper way for employers to report positive coronavirus cases to the health department:

Daily, at the start of business, screen all employees for febrile respiratory illness using the attached screening tool entitled COVID-19 Screening Checklist for Employers.

Retain all screening forms for 14 days after completion and have readily available upon request from the Public Health Department.

Exclude from work all employees that repo1t symptoms of Febrile Respiratory Illness for ten days from the day that they are identified as having symptoms.

Direct employees excluded from work to isolate at home and notify their healthcare provider. If an employer has questions regarding work exclusion, they are asked to call the public health call center at 209-533-7440.

Report to public health any worker who has confirmed COVID-19 to 209-533-7440.

Also provided was this flyer below outlining those instructions, click on the graphic to enlarge:

The previously provided employee screening and healthcare provider reporting forms remain unchanged.