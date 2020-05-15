Sunny
Closure Order Extended For Stanislaus National Forest Recreation Sites

By B.J. Hansen
Pinecrest Lake

Sonora, CA — The Forest Service indicates that those hoping to recreate at popular sites like Pinecrest Lake will have to wait at least a couple of more weeks.

The Stanislaus National Forest announces this morning that the Forest Closure Order for developed recreation sites has been extended through May 31. It includes places like day-use areas and campgrounds. Restroom facilities are also closed, and there is no trash removal service. The Forest service reports that it is working with county and state partners regarding a reopening plan.

Trails and general forest areas are still technically open, but parking lots are closed, and no parking is allowed on popular forest roads. Law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited, so high-risk activities are discouraged.

The closure order is scheduled to extend past Memorial Day weekend, a traditionally popular period for outdoor recreation.

