New COVID-19 Testing Site Will Open In Angels Camp

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode public health officials have identified the location for a closer to home coronavirus testing site.

The new site will serve both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties beginning Friday May 29th at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp off Highway 49.

“We are very pleased to have this expanded access to testing available to our residents. Increased access to testing will allow our community to identify cases quickly and stay in containment,” said Dr. Liza Ortiz, Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer.

OptumServe, a health services partner with the State of California, will coordinate services with the public health officials from both counties.

The public must make an appointment, which can be made here online. The hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site is expected to serve up to 102 individuals per day. Those without internet access can call (888) 634-1123.

As first reported here on Thursday regarding the new testing site, testing is free, but health providers will be billed for those with insurance. However, copays will not be collected at the site. Additionally, no doctor referral is needed as anyone can be tested, even if they do not have symptoms.