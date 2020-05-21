Mother Lode To Get New Closer To Home COVID-19 Testing Site For Anyone

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA – No more traveling nearly an hour to Lodi or Mariposa for those that want to be tested for COVID-19 in the Mother Lode.

Tuolumne County Public Health announced a new shared testing site will be set up somewhere in either Tuolumne or Calaveras County. Public health spokesperson Michelle Jachetta tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We are happy to learn about the new site. We expect that it will be within the next week or so.”

There are few details known at this time. Jachetta relays, “The specifics as far as location and hours are not available yet, but we will definitely share that with the public just as soon as we know and have all that information confirmed.”

Once set up, people can go online and answer a few screening questions and make an appointment. Jachetta stresses that those questions do not screen people out from being able to be tested. She adds that anyone can get tested and those with insurance, the bill will be sent to the provider, but for those without insurance, it is free.

Regarding what this means for the county in terms of reopening, Jachetta says that it is good news and moves the county in the right direction for increased testing capacity. She clarifies, “It definitely helps us meet the criteria and maintain that criteria for testing which was necessary for us to attest for opening into late Stage 2 and provides a foundation for moving forward.” However, she would not go as far as to say it will help the county move into Stage 3 as there is no clear directive from the state regarding what that stage’s criteria and restrictions will be.

Current testing site information can be found by clicking here.

Public health officials also shared that the department was getting questions and concerns about testing for coronavirus from the public. Interim health officer Dr. Liza Ortiz is recommending that local healthcare providers follow the California Department of Public Health criteria for testing. The doctor adds she has advised local providers that individuals that fall into Tier 1 can get tested. Click here to view the state testing criteria including an outline of the tiers. For the latest testing numbers for Tuolumne County and cases in the Mother Lode counties click here.