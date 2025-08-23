CHP Identifies Victim In Deadly HWY 12 Crash

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Burson, CA – The CHP has released the name of the victim in last weekend’s deadly crash on Highway 12 in the Burson area of Calaveras County.

The deceased is 38-year-old Kassidy Ketcherside of Jackson. As earlier reported here, the solo vehicle wreck happened this past Saturday morning (8/16) around 10:22 a.m. west of Carmel Drive. When CHP officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2011 Honda Accord sedan crashed in a field and the driver, Ketcherside, suffering major injuries.

Officers spoke to several independent witnesses who reported that Ketcherside was driving at an unknown speed eastbound on the highway when she was unable to maintain control of her sedan and allowed it to drive off the roadway and through a fence. The CHP reported that the vehicle rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver, who was transported to Mark Twain Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators added, “It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs contributed to this crash, as this collision is under investigation.”