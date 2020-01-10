Waste Management Activates Inclement Weather Hotline

Waste Management Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — With more snow possible in the higher elevations next week, Waste Management has activated a weather hotline to alert customers about any service delays.

We reported last year about many customers in areas Twain Harte and above not receiving trash service for several weeks, which resulted in many unhappy people. The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors later put pressure on Waste Management and called for the company to issue customer credits for missed days.

Waste Management has now activated an “Inclement Weather Hotline” where people can call and hear about service delays. The number is 1-888-558-0616. Customers can also request automated messages via phone line, text or email. Click here for more information.