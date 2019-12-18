City Council Greenlights Bank Of Stockton In Downtown Sonora

Lot Set To House Bank Of Stockton View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Bank of Stockton will be allowed to build in downtown Sonora after a compromise was reached.

Earlier this month the Sonora Planning Commission approved the bank’s site plan and design review permit garnering two appeals. One was brought by the Tuolumne Heritage Committee regarding the building’s design meshing with the historic district and the other from neighboring business Sun Waelty related to reducing parking on Lytton Street, as detailed here.

The Sonora City Council voted at its meeting this week to allow the bank to build on the vacant lot at 549 South Washington Street, but not without some changes. Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg explains the concessions that were made, “They are going to lighten the color of the building and they are also going to narrow the driveway and then the city is not going to do any marked parking on Lytton Street, which will allow for a little additional parking.”

The council also designated all the approvals for the concessions be approved by Kellogg, who added that most seemed happy with the compromises, stating, “Now the project can move forward and we can have a new business in town and that will be nice.”

It is unclear as to when ground will be broken as the bank is still going through additional processes regarding financing, according to Kellogg, next spring is being targeted.