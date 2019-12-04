Appeals Filed Following Sonora Commission’s Bank Of Stockton Approval

Planned Sonora Bank Of Stockton View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Planning Commission approved the site plan and design review permit for a new Bank of Stockton in the downtown area, and the city council received two separate appeals.

They will be heard as part of a public hearing at the next council meeting on December 16 at 5pm at city hall.

Interim City Administrator Rachelle Kellogg says, “One was from the Tuolumne Heritage Committee appealing the design, and the other was from Sun Waelty (nearby business) regarding the site plan, more particularly the street improvements.”

The Bank of Stockton project did not require council approval, but since the appeals were made, it will now be reviewed by the elected city leaders.

The Bank of Stockton is planning to exit its current downtown site at 242 South Washington and build at a new location at 549 South Washington Street. In addition to the 3,500 square foot bank with a drive-thru window, the plan calls for creating 18 parking spaces. The property is currently vacant.