October Highway Roadwork In The Mother Lode

Caltrans road work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

On Highway 49 near Sonora Monday through Friday from Pesce Way to Reynolds Ferry Road be aware of shoulder work. Expect one-way traffic control and 10-minute delays from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 49 at Mormon Creek Road and Rawhide Road one-way traffic will allow for drainage work and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As detailed here expect intermittent traffic delays on Middle Camp-Sugar Pine Road near Lakewood Drive due to repairs of damage to the Lakewood Dam. The road will be periodically reduced to one lane so that heavy equipment can get in and out of the worksite.

Along just over seven miles of Highway 120 from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line to Green Springs Road shoulder work will limit one of the lanes of traffic. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Also on Highway 120 from Red Hill Road in Chinese Camp to the Tuolumne River Bridge shoulder work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Caltrans continues to limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work also continues at night on HWY 108 and restrict one-lane of traffic and cause 10-minute delays Sunday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

Further up Hwy 108 from one mile west of Donnell Point to the Mono County Line expect one-way traffic control for pavement work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 am to 6 pm. Expect slope repair and clearing from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pavement project may cause delays of 10-minutes for the next few months along a more than 20 mile stretch of Highway 108 in the high country for the pavement improvement project as detailed here. Another area of work in the high country at the Stanislaus River Bridge may also cause 10-minute delays Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Highway 49 in the Bret Harte High School area specifically at Sultana Lane, Lee Lane and Copello Drive expect utility work. The work on the first two is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Copello Frive utility potholing (excavation with hydro and air pressure to avoid damaging existing utilities where heavy equipment might) is scheduled to begin Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Highway 4 from Lower Utica Powerhouse Road to Lashkoff Place drainage work will limit traffic to one lane and may cause delays of 10 minutes. The work will be on Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM each day.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.