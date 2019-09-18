Lakewood Dam Repairs To Impact Nearby Traffic

Lakewood Park Dam Was Damaged In 2017 View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Work is getting underway to repair damage to the Lakewood Dam that occurred during a severe rainstorm in February of 2017.

Temporary repairs were made after the dam failed during the heavy rainfall. The TUD Board of Directors in July approved a $597,000 contract with contractor SCMI to oversee the permanent repairs. Overall work includes placing new retaining walls, filling and compacting the failed dam with material dredged from the lake bottom, building a new concrete spillway, and constructing a bridge over the spillway. Earthwork is getting underway this week and it should be completed by October 15. The bridge is expected to be in place by the end of this year.

TUD warns residents to be prepared for intermittent traffic delays on Middle Camp-Sugar Pine Road near Lakewood Drive. The road will be periodically reduced to one lane so that heavy equipment can get in and out of the worksite.