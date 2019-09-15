Mid-September Caltrans Roadwork

Caltrans road work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

On Highway 49 from Highway 120 to Jackass Gulch Bridge concrete pour work will limit traffic to one-lane. The work is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Up in Groveland next weekend, September 21st Highway 120 will be closed for a parade which is part of their 49er Festival Chili and Salsa Cook-Off. Details are in our event calendar here.

Caltrans continues to limit traffic to one-lane at night on Hwy 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work at night on HWY 108 will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays Wednesday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

Further up Hwy 108 from Donnell Point to the Mono County Line expect one-way traffic control for pavement work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 6 pm and on Friday from 7 am to 3 pm. Expect delays of 15-minutes for the next few months along a more than 20 mile stretch of Highway 108 in the high country for the pavement improvement project as detailed here. Over the Stanislaus River Bridge up by Dardanelle intermittent one-way traffic control will cause 10-minute delays. The bridge work is scheduled from Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Highway 49 from Angels Creek to Park Avenue/Sonora Street one-way traffic control for tree work will cause 15-minute delays on Monday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Highway 4 Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has been replacing its pipeline from Lashkoff Place to Lower Moran Road. This week the work begins Monday at 6 AM and will wrap up at 6 PM each day through Friday. Traffic will be limited to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes. An update on the project’s details was released in our news story here. Also, those same days and hours, from Upper Moran Road to Big Trees Park Entrance be aware of concrete pour work limiting traffic to one-lane. From Lower Utica Powerhouse Road to Lashkoff Place on HWY 4 drainage work will cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tree work along 43 miles of HWY 4 from the Old Highway Connector to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line, will create a moving closure of one lane. The work may cause travelers 10-minute delays and is scheduled on Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also from the Old Highway Connector (end of the bypass) to Vallecito Bypass Road be aware of right shoulder tree work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In Wallace at Saw Mill Street on Highway 12 traffic will be limited to one-way for drainage work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.