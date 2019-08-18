Road Work Scheduled For Mid-August

Back-ups heading on Hwy 108 towards Jamestown due to Caltrans work Oct 24 2017 View Photo

Caltrans road work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

The project involving drilling work related to monitoring a well installation near Sonora High School plans to be completed by Friday. The work will impact North Washington Street and nearby Highway 49 through Friday, August 23. The work is scheduled to take place both day and night, notably, Sonora High School classes begin August 20th. A full rundown of schools’ start days is here. During the evening hours, there will be an occasional lane closure that will include on-scene flaggers directing traffic. Nearby parking and roadway shoulders will be impacted at times, so watch for signs in the area.

Work continues at the Yosemite Junction and a half-mile east of O’Byrnes Ferry for the new stoplight, as reported here. Pavement work begins Sunday night at 8 p.m. and continues day and night through 4 p.m. Friday. In the Chinese Camp area, at the Montezuma Road Railroad to HWY 108, drainage work will limit traffic to one-lane. Work will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday causing 10-minute delays.

On Highway 4 Caltrans project to spray the area from Upper Moran Road to the Big Trees Park Entrance is scheduled this week. The work begins Monday at 6 AM and will wrap up at 6 PM continuing each day through Friday. Traffic will be limited to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes. Calaveras County Water District’s (CCWD) is also replacing the pipeline that runs between Avery and Forest Meadows. Expect crews limit traffic to one lane a 1/4 mile west of Big Trees Park on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from Lashkoff Place to Moran Road between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. CCWD officials said the project will continue through the fall, stop during the winter and wrap up next year in the fall of 2020. The project’s details were released in our news story here.

On Hwy 4 in the Douglas Flat area below Murphys from Batten Road to Live Oak Drive, be aware of utility work on the left shoulder from Midnight to 6 a.m.

Road striping continues along 43 miles of HWY 4 from the Old Highway Connector to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line, with a moving closure of one lane. The work may cause travelers 10-minute delays and is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Caltrans will limit traffic to one-lane at night on Woods Creek bridge. The work is scheduled from Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work on HWY 108 will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays to night traffic Sunday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

Other bridge work on HWY 108 over the Stanislaus River Bridge up by Dardanelle will lead to intermittent one-way traffic control and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also one mile west of Donnell Point to the Mono County Line travelers will experience delays of 15-minutes for the next few months along a more than 20 mile stretch of Highway 108 in the high country for the pavement improvement project as detailed here.

On Highway 108 from Clarks Fork Road to Kennedy Meadows Road planned tree work continues to keep a lane and the shoulder closed through the summer. There will also be roadway excavation that will sometimes limit traffic to one way from Special Service Road to seven miles east of Kennedy Meadows Road. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Moccasin on HWY 49, beginning at HWY 120 to the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line expect tree work on both the left and right shoulders. Crews plan to work from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Highway 120 from Yosemite Lakes Drive to Yosemite Park expect traffic limited to one-way for curb, gutter and sidewalk work. Traffic will be limited to one-way Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. causing 10-minute delays.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras County at Hwy 49 in the Mokelumne Hill area and along the 20 miles to the Calaveras/Amador County Line road striping work may cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.