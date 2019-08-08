The 2019-20 School Year: Underway For Some, For Others Nearly So

Sonora, CA – Back-to-school time for many Mother Lode students is fast approaching while others are already back at the books.

Hickman Charter, Elementary and Middle schools started up today.

Calaveras Unified School District, which operates on a year-round schedule. returned from summer break July 21. Come Monday, Mountain Oaks Charter School will be back in session, followed by Bret Harte Union High School District on Wednesday. Other Calaveras County schools set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 21 include Mark Twain Union Elementary and Vallecito Union school districts.

Sonora Union High School District begins the 2019-20 school year Tuesday, Aug 20 as will Soulsbyville Elementary.

Wednesday, Aug. 21 is the first day of classes for many schools: Big Oak Flat Groveland Unified School District; Belleview, Columbia, Curtis Creek, and Jamestown elementary schools; Chinese Camp Science Academy; Gold Rush Charter School; Mother Lode Christian School; Summerville Union Elementary and High school districts; also Twain Harte School.

Monday, Aug. 26 is when Columbia College’s Fall classes begin.

A skip and a beat after the Labor Day Holiday weekend, Sierra Waldorf School opens its classroom doors Wednesday, Sept. 4 although its kindergarten will not get underway until the following day.

