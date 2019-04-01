Over $2 Million Donated In Record Breaking Year For Sonora Area Foundation

Sonora Area Foundation Office Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Sonora Area Foundation Executive Director Darrell Slocum has reviewed 2018 and reports it was a record setting year for grants. The foundation issued a total of 652 grant checks with the total 2018 amount awarded exceeding $2 million.

Slocum says the amount “surpassed the previous annual total handily.” An overview by Slocum is posted as the myMotherLode blog “Millions Given In 2018 Grants” here.

As detailed here in December Jerry Baker, founder and chairman of Tuolumne Trails, a camp primarily for individuals with special medical needs outside of Groveland, was presented a $40,000 check by SAF Board members Dana Mayo and Bob Ozbirn.

In July we reported on the Sonora Area Foundation’s $8,000 grant to the shower bus as detailed here.

Also in July, the Sonora Area Foundation, reported granting 236 scholarship awards totaling $571,350 which is an increase of more than 52 percent from 2017 as detailed here.

In May the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) was given $50,000 by the foundation for their Food Bank Program. The money was to help keep it open and running while ATCAA sought alternative funding. Details are here.

At the end of November the foundation donated another $20,000 to ATCAA’s nonprofit Jamestown Food Bank. The donation was spurred by a $10,000 matching gift as detailed in a blog by Slocum here.

In 2018 Sonora Area Foundation also made a $24,000 donation to Interfaith through our Cash Drive for Interfaith which was detailed here. A longer list of what local groups were awarded and how to contact the Sonora Area Foundation is in Slocum’s newest blog here.

Written by Sabrina Biehl. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.