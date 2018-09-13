Volunteers Needed To Cleanup Local Creek

volunteers and garbage removed from Elseys Pool View Slideshow

(3 Photos)

Sonora, CA – Time to roll up the sleeves, grab some boots, gloves and the kids to take part in a good cause that helps the local environment.

Join the non-profit Tuolumne County Land Trust this Saturday (Sept. 15th) for the Sierra Conservancy’s 10th annual Great Sierra River Cleanup going on in the region and right here in Sonora at the Sullivan Creek and Elseys swimming hole. Brian Kermeen with the trust details why the cleanup is so important, “The scalped canyon is a hidden scenic gem right next to Sonora. This creek flows into the Tuolumne River and is an important water source for the state. Sixty-percent of California’s developed water comes from the Sierra Nevada.”

Combined with the coastal cleanup also taking place on Saturday Kermeen shares that it is the largest volunteer event in the state. Locally, volunteers are asked to meet at the Peppery Restaurant parking lot next to the bridge on Mono Way at 8:30 a.m. Kermeen details what volunteers will need. “Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and gloves; bring a refillable water bottle, and a bucket.” He adds, “Children under 18 will need to have a waiver signed by a parent.” Kermeen comments kids with adults that are not their parents should call (209) 743-2033 before Saturday to be allowed to participate.

Trash and debris will be removed along Sullivan Creek upstream and downstream of the Mono Way Bridge, including Elseys swimming hole, where the focus will be to remove graffiti.

The event is slated to end at noon. Over 100 volunteers showed up at last year’s cleanup, as reported here. Shaking his head, Kermeen details, “Last year we found a variety of items. Everything from a sewing machine to a California king size mattress.”

For details on this event and others this weekend, click here.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it.