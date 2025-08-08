Local Club Soccer Players Receive Unique Glimpse Into Spanish Style Play

Via Sports Camp held in Standard View Photos

Sonora, CA — World-renowned soccer players and coaches have been leading a multi-day camp in Tuolumne County this week.

Many of the local Sierra United youth club soccer players were offered a chance to take part in the event led by a group visiting from Spain.

As part of the backstory, we reported this past April about 18 youth soccer players traveling to southern Spain for a 10-day training and game tour experience. They also watched two pro matches, experienced local culture, and toured historical sites.

The trip, and related relationships developed, spurred the Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County to host a special multi-day camp in Standard put on by VIA Total Futbal, a leader in player development, comprised of pro players and coaches, including former Real Madrid and Spain National players.

Among those on hand this week are former La Liga legend and league champion Miguel Angel Ferrer “Mista,” a 20-year professional who has competed in 16 different countries, Jose Galan, and U.S. professional Jack Imperato, who was on the national team and invited to the prestigious Villarreal Academy at just 16 years old.

Around 80 Tuolumne County youth soccer players, both boys and girls, have been participating in the camp. It includes a mix of a high-level training experience, tactical awareness, and introducing players to the possession-based, Spanish style of play. Daytime activities have been underway at Foundation Sports Park and Standard Park, and evening discussions about soccer strategies and philosophies at the nearby Sierra Bible Church. Many of the Sierra United soccer coaches have also been assisting.

The visiting instructors have been sharing experiences about how different countries have different styles of play and have been encouraging the players to reach for their full potential and goals.

Via Sports Experience President, Ross Schraeder, adds, “With such accomplished mentors on the field, players are receiving an invaluable mix of elite instruction and real-world insight into the beautiful game.”

The camp concludes later today.

Click on the image box to see several photos.