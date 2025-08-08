AHS Closes Parking Lot For Construction

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora will be closing one of its parking lots next week.

Beginning Monday, August 11, the hospital will close the parking area facing Greenley Road due to a construction project. Hospital officials noted, “The electric vehicle charging stations along the side of the hospital will also be inaccessible during the closure.”

There will be no impacts to hospital access from Delnero Drive and Guzzi Lane, and all public entrances will be open.

“We thank the community for their patience,” added hospital officials.