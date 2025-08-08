Angels Camp Farmers Market Returning To Former Home

Angels Camp Farmers Market - Angels Camp Business Association Image View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — When Utica Park was closed in 2023 for its renovation and expansion project, the Farmers Market had to temporarily relocate to the Angels Camp Museum.

Now that the park is back open, the Farmers Market will return to Utica Park, effective tonight (August 8).

The weekly event is sponsored by the Angels Camp Business Association, and there will be a mix of over 20 vendors with fresh fruits, vegetables, food trucks, crafts, wine, and live music.

City Administrator Pam Caronongan stated in a recent interview, “There is a lot of excitement there and they are happy to be in their old home.”

Tonight’s theme is “Back To School,” and there will be special giveaways for local students. The music will be the “Sounds of Sinatra,” a performance by Michael Rourk.

The Angels Camp Farmers Market will continue, each Friday from 4:30 – 7:30 pm, through September.