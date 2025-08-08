Hear About Angels Camp Projects And Strategic Planning

Michael Chimente and Pamela Caronongan View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Angels Camp Mayor Michael Chimente and new City Administrator Pamela Caronongan.

They will speak about several challenges and opportunities in the city.

Some of the topics will include the new budget, recent park improvements, water initiatives, a new housing subdivision, Caltrans projects, the potential for annexation, fire department improvements, and this week’s selection of a new council member.