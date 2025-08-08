Gasoline Prices Holding Steady During Late Summer

Sonora, CA — California saw average gas prices increase by a penny this past week, and the nationwide average went up by two cents.

AAA reports that California has the highest average price at $4.49 for regular unleaded, while the national average is $3.16.

“Crude oil prices are hanging in the mid-60 dollar per barrel range, keeping pump prices steady,” said Doug Johnson, spokesperson for AAA Mountain West Group. “Supply remains abundant, as OPEC + (a group of oil producing countries) recently announced it will be boosting production again next month, following several other increases this year.”

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.49), Hawaii ($4.46), Washington ($4.40), Oregon ($3.98), Alaska ($3.76), Nevada ($3.74), Idaho ($3.54), Illinois ($3.41), Utah ($3.38), and Washington, DC ($3.32).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.71), Texas ($2.75), Oklahoma ($2.76), Louisiana ($2.78), Tennessee ($2.80), Alabama ($2.80), Arkansas ($2.81), South Carolina ($2.83), Kansas ($2.86), and Missouri ($2.86).

The myMotherLode.com gas price section notes that regular unleaded is selling in Sonora between $4.09 and $4.49 and in San Andreas between $4.29 and $4.49.