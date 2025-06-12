Flag Day, Father’s Day And Mid-June Events

Saturday, June 14, 2025 is Flag Day and Sunday, June 15 is Father’s Day. In addition to the many flags displayed on Washington Street, the Indian Rock Center in East Sonora will be the location of a Flag Day Appreciation Event one day before flag day. Caldwell Insurance Services is accepting old flags and exchanging them for a new flag for free on Friday, June 13. There will also be hotdogs, snow cones, and information about Firewise Communities with all donations going to the Tuolumne Fire Safe Council.

Saturday at the corner of Highway 4 and 49 Angels Camp there will be a Flag Wave of American and Army Flags from 10am-Noon. The event is to celebrate the adoption of the American Flag 248 years ago on June 14, 1777 and the 250th anniversary of the Army with music, hot dogs, raffle prizes, and a participation gift for flag wavers.

The 56th annual Columbia Airport Father’s Day Fly-In will take place on Saturday from 9 am to 3 PM. The event theme is “Honoring Our Heroes, Vietnam Veterans.” A special Vietnam Memorial Wall is detailed in the news story here. A shuttle will be available from Columbia Elementary School’s front and back parking lots. For entrance fees and more details view the events listing here.

On Saturday, Tuolumne County Indivisible will host a No Kings rally at Courthouse Park from Noon to 2 PM. The event, according to organizers, is part of a national day of action rejecting authoritarianism and reclaiming democracy. The Sonora rally will feature speeches and was planned to coincided with Flag Day, the birthday of President Donald Trump, and the military parade in Washington, D.C. Organizers state event is rooted in nonviolence and signs are encouraged as detailed in the event listing here.

Saturday from Noon-4pm is SummerFest in Groveland. The free community festival is hosted by ROOFBB, a local non-profit. The event will feature kids activities, a barbeque, music, local makers and artists, wine and beer tasting and a silent auction.

Sonora’s 2nd Saturday Art Night is this Saturday at 5 PM. The Mother Lode Art Association will present their next “Art Party” at the Sonora Inn. This year’s first After Eight Concert in Coffill Park will start at 8 PM. The group Hired Gun will perform.

The first Twain Harte Summer Concert is this Saturday from 6-8 PM at Eproson Park. The featured band is Ticket to Ride, a Beatles tribute band.

The 2025 summer season at Dodge Ridge begins with the Bike Park opening Saturday at 9 AM. It will be open for riding every weekend through October 12, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Fourth Wall Entertainment is preforming “Shakespearience: Superstition & Macbeth“ two plays will be performed by the same cast with “Superstition” on Friday and both “Superstition” and “Macbeth” on Saturday at the Metropolitan in San Andreas through June 28.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing “True West” a darkly comedic American drama.

Sierra Reparatory Theater is performing “Pet Sounds: A Tribute to the Beach Boys” a review of the show is here.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park.

This Friday is the first Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at the Angels Camp Museum. Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street.

The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings, the Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market will not be held next week due to the Lumber Jubilee. Calaveras County Arts Council’s Music in the Parks on Wednesday at 6:30 PM will feature Capybara Coalition, a Jazz, Swing, Be-bop band at Brice Station in Murphys.

Mother Lode Christian School has opened registration for Soccer Shots Summer Camp. The week of classes is a fun intro-to-soccer experience for ages 3 to 8 as detailed here.

The Dale Bunse Memorial Show isat the Sonora Chamber of Commerce through June 14th. Bunse was an art professor at Columbia College in Sonora for nearly 30 years. The exhibit can be viewed during the Chamber’s regular hours or by appointment as detailed here.

The restaurant of the month for June is Emberz. Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.