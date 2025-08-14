Rogers Named Mariposa County Fair Rodeo Queen

Bobbi Persson, McKenna Baker and Rayna Rogers = Mariposa County Fair Rodeo Royalty Image View Photo

Mariposa, CA — A past Mother Lode Roundup Queen received a new title over the weekend.

Rayna Rogers was crowned the Mariposa County Fair Rodeo Queen.

She was announced the winner during the Rodeo Royalty Dinner and Coronation held this past Saturday. In addition, McKenna Baker of Calaveras County was named the Princess, and Bobbie Persson of Tuolumne County the Jr. Princess.

Rogers, 23, was the 2019 Mother Lode Roundup Queen, a title she held through 2021 due to events being canceled because of COVID. She was also the 2023 Miss Rodeo Oakdale, the 2017 Mariposa County Fair Rodeo Princess, 2013 Clements Jr. Stampede Little Miss Buckaroo, 2012 Jr. Miss Tuolumne County, and 2009 Little Miss Tuolumne County.

It was noted that she graduated from the University of Phoenix this year with a Bachelor of Science in Communications. She currently runs her own photography business, Royal Imaging Photography, and has ambitions to be a commentator for the Cowboy Channel.

In addition, she has been serving on the Mother Lode Roundup Queen Committee for three years, and her family has been involved with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse for three generations.

The Mariposa County Fair and Homecoming is August 29 – September 1.