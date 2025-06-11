Friday Ceremony Planned For The Moving Wall Ahead Of Father’s Day Fly-In

The Moving Wall Brochure View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Father’s Day Fly-In is Saturday at the Columbia Airport, and a special aspect this year will be The Vietnam Moving Wall on display at the adjacent former Columbia Armory building.

The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, and it annually makes stops across the country. It is scheduled to be on display this Thursday through Sunday inside the Columbia Armory (next to the airport).

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 391 spokesperson, Frank Smart, says there will be a special ceremony at 10 am on Friday, inside the Armory, adding, “The ceremony will be based around the 11 young men from Tuolumne County who died in the Vietnam War.”

Smart says several friends and family members will be on hand to speak about what they were like growing up.

Smart adds, “This ceremony is going to be built around honoring those young men and putting a face to them.”

He continues, “These young men are enshrined on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial over at the Sonora Library. They are also on the California Memorial at Capitol Park in Sacramento, and of course, on the Vietnam Wall.

It is free to visit The Vietnam Moving Wall this Thursday through Sunday, and it will be open 24/7, with volunteers providing security.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s 56th Father’s Day Fly-in will cost $7 for adults to enter, $3 for ages 10-17, and is free for Veterans and those under 10 years old. Saturday’s theme will be “Honoring our Heroes: Vietnam Veterans.”

There will be the annual airplane rides, a pancake breakfast, live music, a classic car show, vendor booths, food sales, and other attractions. The hours on Saturday are 9 am – 3pm.

