Smelly Storm Drain Improvements In Twain Harte

TCPW Twain Harte storm drain work—TCPW graphic View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – Local road officials are warning Twain Harte residents of noise and a chemical smell due to the Twain Harte Storm Drain Rehabilitation Project that got underway today.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department has hired SAK Construction LLC, out of Rocklin, to complete the work that lasts through Friday, August 29, 2025. Today, Thursday, August 14, 2025, crews are working on Cedar Drive until 6 p.m. with limited access to the roadway except for the Twain Harte Fire Station.

Then on Monday, August 18, 2025, public works provided this schedule and information regarding the drainage work:

Starting Monday, August 18, 2025, repairs to the storm drain will begin in Eproson Park. Repairs will require a 24-hour cure time per segment; access will not be permitted in the construction zone.

Repair work is completed using a trenchless method. Expect temporary noise and odor impacts, including a chemical smell similar to plastic and the operation of blowers.

Motorists are asked to follow all construction signs and traffic control personnel in the construction zone.