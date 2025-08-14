Still Time To Get Free Dump Tickets In Tuolumne County

Sample of the dump coupon -- TCPW View Photo

Sonora, CA – Residents wanting to get rid of household waste can still get free dump coupons from the Tuolumne County Public Works Department, but the deadline is fast approaching.

The coupons are good for one trip of two cubic yards taken to Cal Sierra/WM Transfer Station located at 19309 Industrial Drive in Sonora. However, they must be used by September 30, 2025. To get a coupon, residents can pick them up here:

A.N. Francisco Building, Tuolumne County Public Works Department, 48 Yaney Avenue, 3rd Floor, Sonora

Public works officials provided this list of what the coupon allows for disposal, including a combination of the following:

Regular Household Waste (refuse, clothes, etc.)

Up to two (2) bulky items (appliances, furniture, mattresses)

Up to two (2) e-waste items (televisions, microwaves, etc.)

Up to four (4) tires (passenger car or truck tires)

Items not accepted:

Treated wood waste

Household hazardous waste

Construction and demolition waste

Business or commercial waste

Asbestos

Landscapers and/or landscaping waste

For additional information and questions, contact Tuolumne County Solid Waste at (209) 533-5588.