Nominations Sought For SHS Distinguished Graduates Awards

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA — Acclaimed graduates from Sonora High School will be recognized for a second year, and the committee overseeing the awards is seeking nominations.

We reported last year that awards were given to Ron Hamilton for Community Service contributions, Lahnna VonEpps of Columbia College for Academics, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo for public service, researcher Eon Rios for STEM, musician Todd Schroeder for Arts, and architect Kurt Sinclair for Vocational/Business.

Committee member Carol Woods notes that the awards recognize Sonora graduates who have gone on to accomplish great things in a particular field. The 2026 awardees will be announced shortly after the first of the year, and nominations are being accepted through September 12.

Nominees must have graduated at least 10 years ago and be considered outstanding leaders in their fields. Find the nomination form by clicking here.