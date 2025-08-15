Mother Lode Assemblyman Weighs In On Redistricting

Mother Lode Assemblyman David Tangipa speaks about wildfire prevention View Photo

Sonora, CA – Mother Lode Assemblyman David Tangipa is blasting Governor Gavin Newsom over his defense of what Tangipa calls his “redistricting scheme” to counter possible changes by Texas lawmakers to their Congressional maps.

California currently has an independent redistricting commission, which Newsom has long supported.

“Governor Newsom only supports independent redistricting commissions when they serve his political interests,” stated Tangipa. “When they don’t, he’s the first to strip power from the people and silence those who disagree.”

Tangipa also disputes Newsom’s claims that the move would be fair.

“This isn’t about fairness. It isn’t about democracy. It’s about power—and the people of California deserve far better.”

Find Tangipa’s entire statement below:

“Governor Newsom only supports independent redistricting commissions when they serve his political interests. When they don’t, he’s the first to strip power from the people and silence those who disagree.

Californians don’t need to look to other states to find leaders who marginalize and muzzle their opponents—it’s happening right here. Under Democrat leadership, Republicans are stripped of committee assignments for opposing the majority, their bills are blocked from receiving a vote, and they are even denied the right to speak on the Assembly Floor. This redistricting scheme is just the latest example of Democrats trying to consolidate power at the expense of fair representation.

This isn’t about fairness. It isn’t about democracy. It’s about power—and the people of California deserve far better. Isn’t it revealing how fast the legislature moves when they’re politically motivated? The Legislature could have been moving this fast working on crime, cost of living, and our insurance crisis, but instead decided to play political games.”