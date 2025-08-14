Mid-August Events And Fund Raisers

New Twain Harte Meadows Park View Photo

It is the third weekend in August, and there are several events planned for August 16th and 17th, 2025.

First, in Columbia in the Social Hall of the Church of the 49ers enjoy the Motherlode Brass and Reed Band Concert. Admission is free, the room is air conditioned and a variety of musical styles will be played.

Friday and Saturday Humane Society of Tuolumne County is hosting a free microchip and vaccine clinic. The agency is teaming up with Second Chance Spay/Neuter Clinic to offer free microchips to help get animals back home when they’re lost, and free core vaccines for cats and dogs. Other vaccines will be available, details are in the event listing here.

It is Movie Night in Tuolumne, presented by Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District. This Friday is the movie “Annie” at 8 PM in the new outdoor theater, next to the town’s small branch library. For all the movies this season view the event listing here.

In Jamestown at Rocca Park, the Friday Night Bazaar will start at 5 pm. There will be fresh produce, live music by Eli Allsup, local artisan products, baked goods, wine tasting and music by Leilani Hollwood.

Aronos Research Club sponsors a monthly Barn Dance Saturday that is open to the public and all ages for a suggested $10 donation. Details are here.

Event organizers state the Wildcat Kickoff Dinner is back by popular demand to support Sonora High Cheer. Music, dancing and an auction for those 21 and older at Hurst Ranch as detailed here.

The fifth annual Vehicle Show at St. Matthew Lutheran Church is a community event all day Saturday, with no fee registration. The hosted old-time BBQ features drawings for prizes throughout the day. Children encouraged to come for the Bounce House, activities, prizes and games. Vehicles of every stripe are welcome, location details are in the event listing.

Saturday evening at Murphys Community Park is the Angels-Murphys Rotary Shrimp Feed. Event organizers invite all to enjoy the community spirit, delicious food, summer vibes and an unforgettable evening that will support community service projects throughout the year. Live music by Star Dogs, an online silent auction, and a raffle.

The Twain Harte Rotary Annual Deep Pit Bar-B-Que on the Eproson Field promises to be a good time for a good cause. There will be raffle prizes, silent auction, live music and of course BBQ. Ticket proceeds to benefit community service projects and scholarships.

Sunday is Praise in the Park in Tuolumne, a special fundraiser for the Delgado Family from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. As reported here Zeke Delgado, father of six children including quadruplets, is recovering from a fall on August 6th that left him in critical condition with multiple skull and back fractures. He is currently at a rehab facility in Modesto.

Tuolumne County Arts (TCA) Sculpture exhibition at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce is themed ‘Reimagining, Renewing’ featuring Sonora artists John and Li Ching Accurso. John continues teach part-time, Li has recently retired from teaching art at Columbia College. The show is open during the Chamber’s regular hours or by appointment with TCA through October 2.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing “Venus in Fur” an adult language and content show with witty dialogue and themes of power and desire. The show will run through August 24th on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.

Saturday at Eproson Park dance the night away under the pines with California Creedence, playing Classic Rock and Country from 6 to 8 pm.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park. Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings. Tuolumne County Transit offers a free Saturday bus route between Columbia and downtown Sonora, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 11 as detailed here. The Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market next Wednesday, August 20, will feature Spinout playing classic rock music.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with Sunset Special rides this Saturday and August 30th as detailed here. There are also train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October. Dodge Ridge is open for scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking.

The Bret Harte Pool will be closed through Sunday, August 17 for repairs. The pool plans to reopen on Monday, August 18. Questions can be directed to the District Office at 209 736-8340. Recreation swim times and family pool nights at the Sonora, Twain Harte, and Tuolumne, pools are in our recreation guide here.

The restaurant of the month for August is El Arroyo. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.