Humans Not Only Ones Using Icy Treats To Cool Off

San Andreas, CA — Performing Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, in San Andreas, is using special ways to keep not only the animals but also the staff cool during this hot spell—and no, it is not using the elephants as sprinklers.

Handling hot weather is no problem for the tigers, bears, and birds at PAWS.

“Fresh, clean water is essential to animal well-being, but it’s especially important in the heat,” stated sanctuary officials.

Caregivers at PAWS ensure that drinking water is replenished throughout the day, and animal enclosures include pools, sprinklers, or other water elements for drinking, bathing, and playing. As can be seen in the image box video, Bigelow the tiger loves the water. He and the other big cats swim and splash in their pools or cool off under sprinklers.

It is immersing themselves under the water that Asian elephants Prince and Nicholas enjoy. They love swimming in their 40,000-gallon pool and big pond. Caregivers provide all of the elephants with additional drinks and cooling hose washes. When the weather warms up, even the emus go to tiny pools and muddy puddles for relief. And who doesn’t enjoy an ice treat on hot days, which provides both hydration and a refreshing snack? Bears Mack and Ben lick up delicious frozen fruit “popsicles” prepared from pieces of fresh fruit frozen in Gatorade blocks.

Then there is the shade provided by the sanctuary’s natural habitats, lush with trees and vegetation. PAWS officials explain, “Bears often rest in ‘nests’ of grass and leaves or in shallow, cool beds they dig themselves.” Elephants also like to take a mud bath, which regulates body temperature while serving as a natural sunscreen and protecting the skin from insects.

As for the caregivers, they spend significant hours outdoors, even at peak hours. They, like the animals, must keep hydrated, take breaks, and watch out for one another’s well-being.

“We’re deeply grateful to our compassionate caregivers and veterinary team, who give their all in every season. Please join us in thanking them for their incredible dedication and love,” praise sanctuary officials.