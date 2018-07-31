33-Percent Containment On Ferguson Fire

Ferguson Fire Map - Black Lines Show Containment View Slideshow

Mariposa County, CA — Crews have made progress further slowing the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County.

This morning it is 57,846 acres and there is 33-percent containment. 2,846 structures are still considered threatened and one has been destroyed.

Last night firefighters successfully conducted back-burning operations near the Wawona Campground along the eastern perimeter. Along the northern end of the fire, officials are still waiting for optimal conditions to begin a tactical firing operation near Pilot Ridge, close to the Tuolumne County line. It is expected to occur within the next couple of days and will put off more heavy smoke. The goal is to connect all of the containment lines by around August 15. Containment lines have already been built along much of the southwest perimeter, near communities like Jerseydale, and mop-up operations are well underway.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Anderson Valley, El Portal Trailer Court, Foresta, Old El Portal, Old Yosemite Road, River Road, Yosemite View Lodge and Yosemite West.

Advisory evacuation notices are issued for Cedar Lodge, East Westfall Road, Ponderosa Basin, Rancheria Flat and Savage’s Trading Post.

Road closures include Anderson Valley Road, Foresta Road, Harris Road, River Road, Summit Road, Old Yosemite Road and Wawona Road.

Yosemite National Park is hoping to re-opens areas currently closed on Friday, August 3rd. For a larger map click here.

