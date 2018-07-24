Update: Ferguson Fire Crews Make Great Progress Overnight

Update at 8:20 a.m.: Crews held the flames to just 500 new acres overnight, marking the total acreage at 36,587. Progress was also made on the containment, which is up to 25-percent.

The 2013 Rim Fire burn scar is being used to help firefighters suppress the flames, according to Incident Command. Overnight calm conditions allowed firefighters to build a mix of hand and dozer line on the Stanislaus National Forest along with an indirect line heading up to Soapstone Ridge. That work will open up old roads near the Rim Fire burn scar and help firefighters on creating a line east toward Eagle Peak and down to El Portal.

On the Sierra National Forest side, crews completed a containment line from Jerseydale to the Wawona Campground last night. Meanwhile, firefighters will continue to “plan and be ready to implement strategic firing operations to help build a wider buffer to stop the fire’s spread,” according to Incident Command, that add crews will also strengthen and improve those lines today.

For information on a community fire meeting this morning and the Celebration of Life for fallen Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney in Modesto yesterday view below.

Original post at 6:45 a.m.: Mariposa County, CA — Firefighters were able to hold the Ferguson Fire flames overnight to a minimal gain of about 500 acres for a total of 36,587.

Crews also made progress on the containment bringing it up to 25-perecent. Yesterday morning, fallen Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney, who died battling the fire, was honored at a Celebration of Life in Modesto, as reported here.

Another community fire meeting is in the works for this morning. It will be hosted by the Unified Commanders, CAL Fire, US Forest Service, and Mariposa Sheriff’s Office who will overview the current fire status and plans to battle it and also field questions from attendees. It begins at 11 a.m. at Yosemite Valley Auditorium located at 9035 Village Drive in Yosemite National Park.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

