More Contained Gained On Ferguson Fire

Mariposa County, CA — We have new numbers on the Ferguson Fire burning in Mariposa County.

Crews now have 29-percent containment on the 45,911 acre blaze. 5,245 structures remain threatened and 3,821 firefighters are assigned to the incident.

Crews made progress overnight expanding containment lines, however, a wind shift out of the north created challenges and the fire grew over 1,600 acres. Firefighters continue to focus on structure protection near the communities of El Portal and Yosemite West, and create and strengthen lines around the entire perimeter.

Throughout today an inversion layer is expected to shield the fire from excessively high temperatures, and winds are expected to return out of the west-southwest.

Yosemite National Park reports that Yosemite Valley, Wawona and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoia’s remains closed.

A meeting about the Ferguson Fire is scheduled for 6pm today at Tenaya Elementary School on Highway 120 in Groveland.

There have now been seven firefighter injuries and one fatality. Yesterday Governor Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for Mariposa County which opens the door for additional potential state and federal dollars coming to the region.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for Anderson Valley, Cedar Lodge, Indian Flat Campground, East Westfall Road to Chowchilla Mountain Road, El Portal Trailer Court, Forest, Incline Road from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground, Lushmeadows, Old El Portal, Old Yosemite Road, Ponderosa Basin, Rancheria Flat, Savage’s Trading Post, Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road, Triangle Road from Darrah Road to Highway 49 South, Yosemite View Lodge and Yosemite West.

Advisory evacuation notices have been given to Darrah Road from Triangle Road to Sherrod Road, the east side of Highway 49 South From Darrah Road to Triangle Road, Mariposa Pines/Jerseydale Road, Triangle Road from Jerseydale Road to Highway 49 South and Highway 49 South from Stumpfield Mountain Road to the Mariposa/Madera County line.

