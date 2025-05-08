Mother Lode Roundup and Second Weekend of May Events

Mother Lode Roundup Parade in Sonora Photo taken by BJ Hansen View Photo

There are many events planned for the second weekend of May 2025. First, local community organizations and advocates will present a Tuolumne County Community Hate Crimes Forum, that takes place today, Thursday, May 8th from 5 to 8 PM at the Dogwood Forum at Columbia College. Featured speakers for this free event include District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell, District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke, Sheriff David Vasquez, and several more as detailed here.

As detailed here, there is a new location for the Mother Lode Roundup Queen coronation festivities tonight at Black Oak Casino. Chairs are already lined up for Saturday’s parade, Caltrans will close the road from about 9:30 AM to 1 PM.

Free Escape Vape Rooms will be open for an immersive, interactive experience created by the Summerville Union High School Bears Campus Action Group and Dario Cassina High School Leadership Team, in partnership with the Tuolumne County Public Health, Tuolumne County Recreation Department, and the YES Partnership. Students have created a multi-room escape room to provide a compelling and age-appropriate way for youth to learn about substance prevention. The rooms are open by the Tuolumne City Library at the Youth Center on Friday from 2:30 to 5 PM and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Groups of up to five go in every 15 min. Details are in the event listing here.

The Sun Bus will provide free skin cancer screenings Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Resilience Center Parking Lot in Tuolumne City and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Diana J. White parking lot in Sonora. Details are here.

Studio 4 Dance Theater’s annual Student Showcase will be at Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp. This year’s production features six genres of dance, including jazz, contemporary, lyrical, ballet, hip hop, and Broadway jazz. The showtimes are Friday at 7 PM and Saturday at 2P and 7 PM. Tickets will be sold at the door, more details are in the event listing.

The first astronomy night program of the year at Big Trees in Calaveras will be an Optical Astronomy Night at the scenic overlook today, Thursday, May 8th at 8pm. Bring a chair and a blanket, telescopes will be provided. There will be several more Optical Astronomy Nights throughout the summer, the events have all been added to the community calendar.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at the Fallon House Theatre. Murphys Creek Theatre has the last weekend of performances of “The Glass Menagerie” as detailed in our Theater section.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake. Check out movie times at local theaters. Updating traffic information is in our traffic section here.