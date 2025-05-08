2025 Mother Lode Roundup Queen To Be Crowned

2025 Mother Lode Roundup Queen Competitors View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — There is a new location for the Mother Lode Roundup Queen coronation festivities this year.

Over the past couple of years, it has been held at the Sheriff’s Posse Grounds in Jamestown, but this year it is moving to the Black Oak Casino Hotel ballroom. It will begin at 5 pm today (May 8) and be followed immediately after, at 6 pm, by the Calcutta. The latter is a chance to bid on participants in the weekend’s calf scramble to raise money for scholarships and other causes.

Two candidates are running for queen: Addison Rose and Bailey Stepp.

Addison Rose is a 21-year-old lifelong resident of Tuolumne County. Since the age of nine, she has immersed herself in agricultural activities, raising animals for the Mother Lode Fair each year. Her journey began as a member of the Tuolumne Pioneers, where she learned the values of responsibility and hard work. In high school, she joined the Sonora High FFA Chapter and developed a deeper appreciation for agriculture and leadership. She was raised in a family rooted in the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse and has been attending the Roundup each year.

16-year-old Bailey Stepp has been raised in Oakdale and La Grange. She attended the Mother Lode Roundup for the first time in 2023 while participating as the La Grange Rodeo Junior Queen. It was one of the highlights of her duties, and she knew she wanted to come back and compete in the queen competition. She enjoyed the connection among the queens and the relationship with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse. She loves the western lifestyle, is a first-generation rodeo competitor in high school, and takes pride in being a well-rounded horsewoman.

Last year’s queen was Delaney Grace.

The queen contestants help sell many tickets and serve as ambassadors at all of the Roundup activities.