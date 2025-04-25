The Sun Bus Bringing Free Skin Screenings To Sonora

Sonora, CA– The Sun Bus, a mobile skin cancer screening and education unit, will visit Sonora for two days this May, offering free services to the community.

The first event will take place Friday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Resilience Center parking lot, 18241 Bay Ave., Tuolumne. The second event will be held Saturday, May 10, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Diana J. White parking lot, 900 Mono Way, Sonora. Hosted by the Sonora Area Foundation, Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, and UV Skinz, the events will feature free skin screenings provided by nurse practitioner Charlene Boatright, sun safety education, facial skin imaging, and free samples of EltaMD sunscreen and Heliocare products. Additional giveaways will also be available.

Appointments can be secured by scanning a QR code on the poster for the event, but walk-ins are also welcome as availability allows. The event is sponsored by the Sonora Area Foundation, the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, and UV Skinz, a company specializing in UPF 50+ sun-protective clothing.