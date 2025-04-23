Hate Crime Forum Planned In Tuolumne County

Hate Crime Forum View Photo

Columbia, CA — A forum focused on hate crimes is scheduled next month in partnership with the Community Relations Service division of the US Department of Justice, the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office, and several local community organizations.

The role of the DOJ’s Community Relations Service is to visit communities experiencing conflict and work as a mediator to help restore peaceful relations.

It comes following a recent hate crime investigation in Jamestown. The purpose of the forum is to provide information about ways to prevent and respond to bias incidents and hate crimes.

Featured speakers at the forum will be Tuolumne County District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell, Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke, Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez, Sonora Vice Mayor Andy Merrill, CalPride Sierras Executive Director Morgan Rain, Stand Up Speak Up Speak Out Co-Founder Andréa-Victoria Lisbon, US Department of Justice representative Shira Harris, and others.

There will also be performances by youth poets on anti-violence.

The community forum is open to anyone and is free to attend. It will run from 5-8 pm, Thursday, May 8, at the Columbia College Dogwood Theater.