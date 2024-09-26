End of September Events

There are many events planned for the weekend of September 28th, and 29th. First, tonight is the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor District 5 “State of the County” Town Hall at Columbia Elementary at 5:30 pm. There is one more town hall after tonight, another District 5 meeting in Jamestown on Monday.

Tomorrow there will be two homecoming parades before the Sonora and Summerville football games as detailed here. You can also catch Tales of the Roundhouse at Railtown and Stories in Stone by Friends of Columbia State Historic Park.

Saturday is National Public Lands Day. For Yosemite, you will still need to make vehicle reservations in advance, but you will not be charged the entrance fee as detailed here. Volunteers are also helping the Yosemite Facelift event as detailed here.

The annual CoyoteFest is coming Saturday and Sunday to Coulterville. It is the biggest fundraiser for the Northern Mariposa County History Center featuring, a Car Show, the famous HOWL, Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, artisan and food vendors, a “kids korner” and the parade at 9:30am on Saturday.

The Fiddle & Bango Contest (purposely misspelling the word banjo) will be held at the gazebo in Columbia State Historic Park this Saturday. The contests begin at 10:30am, attendance and parking are free. All ages and experience levels are encouraged to participate. Registration to compete begins at 9:00am, remember to bring a chair and also view the popular Poison Oak Show at the St. Charles Saloon.

The annual Blues and Bones Festival is at the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp this Saturday. This laid back and family friendly event will feature The Blues Cartel Featuring Jeramy Norris, Maxx Cabello Jr., Shane Dwight, and an Artist Jam Session.

The Ironstone Concours d’Elegance is this Saturday. The event features local antique and classic cars as well as vintage trailers, motorcycles and wooden boats. Proceeds from the Ironstone Concours d’Elegance benefit Central and Northern California youth in agriculture, including Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H.

Mountain Youth and Community Theater (MyAct) presents “Too Many Frogs”. The play that celebrates local inclusivity with adults who have intellectual and diverse challenges. The special guest is Maryann Curmi, who plays a rabbit. This is the last weekend the play will be performed, details are here.

Sierra Repertory Theatre performances of Hair, the American tribal love rock musical, continue. The theater invites patrons to “Celebrate the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory.” A blog about the local performance is here.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 4 pm to dusk on Fridays through October 18th. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5 – 8 pm until October 4th. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings until October 12th. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

The September restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Service Station in Jamestown. Check out the movie times at local theaters, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.