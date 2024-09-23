Two Homecoming Parades In Neighboring Counties Coming Up Friday

Sonora Homecoming Parade - Archive Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — Separate homecoming celebrations will go through downtown Sonora and San Andreas this Friday.

The Calaveras High School homecoming parade will run from around noon until 1 pm on Highway 49 in San Andreas. The parade starts at the high school, and travels on Highway 49, and then over to Main Street for an uptown rally starting immediately afterward.

Caltrans reports that Highway 49 will be impacted between 11 am – 2 pm with a full closure of Main Street and Court Street. Travelers are advised to observe all traffic control signs and follow designated detour routes.

The Sonora High School homecoming parade is scheduled for Friday from 2:10 -2:45 pm. The Sonora Police Department reports that the parade route will be southbound on North Washington Street between Snell Street and Stockton Street, continuing on northbound Green Street and then Snell Street. Road closures will include all side streets between Green Street and Stewart Street. Traffic control will also impact School Street and Wyckoff Street. School Street will be closed at 1:15 pm to allow for parade staging and preparation. Due to the impact on vehicle and pedestrian traffic, the PD asks for patience and extreme caution. There is also a celebration at Courthouse Park immediately after the parade.

The community is invited to attend the events in both Sonora and San Andreas.

In the homecoming football games, Sonora will face Orestimba and Calaveras High will be against River Islands.