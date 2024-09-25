Free Entrance, And Volunteering, For National Public Lands Day

Hiking at New Melones View Photo

Sonora, CA — Yosemite National Park and New Melones Lake recreation areas will be free to enter this Saturday as part of National Public Lands Day.

Reservations are still needed specifically for Yosemite, and extra fees for things like campgrounds and concession-managed areas still apply.

It is also a day of volunteering at public lands. At New Melones, rangers will lead a volunteer event designed to help native plant species thrive. Those interested should meet at the Visitor Center at 6850 Studhorse Flat Road in Sonora between 8:30- 9 am, and the event will run from 9 am – 1 pm to remove invasive plant species from the project area. Volunteers should bring plenty of water, snacks, gloves, work clothes, and a hat. Anyone with questions can call the New Melones Administration Office at 209-459-7290.

Established in 1994, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands.