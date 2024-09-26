Yosemite National Park Facelift Underway

Yosemite National Park Facelift clean up event View Photos

Yosemite, CA – The Yosemite Facelift is underway, where volunteers help clean up the park and organizers say it’s an event that has evolved to more than just cleaning.

This is the 21st year for the annual Yosemite Facelift event that encourages stewardship and preservation of the environment. Organizers say, “Facelift has evolved to feature special talks and panel discussions, while still maintaining its roots as a volunteer cleanup.” Volunteers began working in the park today and will continue through Sunday, September 29th.

Organizers provided this list of how the public can help now and year-round:

Picking up trash or participating in a special restoration project for Facelift.

Enjoying a picnic while following Leave No Trace principles.

Learning about the seven traditionally associated tribes of Yosemite, the original and enduring stewards of the park.

Taking a walk outside to observe the changing seasons and any wildlife that you may encounter

The event is put on in partnership with the Yosemite Climbing Association. Find out more about Facelift by clicking here.