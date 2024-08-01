First Weekend Of August Events

Photo by Sabrina Biehl Sonora Farmers Market in June View Photo

There are several events planned for the weekend of August 3rd and 4th. First, tomorrow, Friday, 2nd the All Saints Church in Twain Harte is having its Annual Yard Sale that will continue through the 4th from 7:00am to 4:00pm each day. Event organizers state it is one of the largest yards sales in the area. Collectibles, antiques and furniture will be for sale, location details are here.

Mountain Youth and Community Theatre (MYACT) is celebrating Christmas early this year with the summer camp production of Elf Jr. Performances are tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. Ticket information are more details are here.

The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is open today at Eproson Park, and each week on Thursdays with Brianna Skye providing the musical entertainment. View the Summer Music Series bands here.

Bruce McClenahan, a Calaveras Big Trees State Park docent, will lead a bird walk at 9:30 a.m. each Thursday through September as detailed here.

The Jamestown Friday Night Artisan Bazaar is every 1st and 3rd Friday in August. From 5 until 8 PM this Friday you will find food and craft vendors, organic produce, family games and live music.

Rotary Club of Groveland is sponsoring a first Saturday of the Month Flea Market. Vendors set up at 7 and the market opens at 8 am as detailed here.

Ebbetts Pass Community Center also known as Arnold Independence Hall is hosting its Annual Flea Market Saturday from 8am until 4pm and Sunday from 9am until 3pm. Clothes, shoes, small household appliances, fine china and other household items, furniture, and more. Food trucks will be on site with specialty vendors and you can enter a raffle for a quilt with all proceeds from the event going to maintain the building. As a non-profit, the center provides free items to anyone in need.

River Ranch Campground is hosting River Ranch Revival, a weekend of music, food, fellowship, and river baptisms. Event registration details are in the event listing here.

Whiskers and Toe Beans is a fundraiser for the Motherlode Feral Cat Alliance, Tuolumne Spay and Neuter, Sonora Cat Rescue, and FOAC. Shop local artisans, craft vendors, food, participate in craft stations, face painting, play giant yard games, find something great at a silent auction, and listen to live music this Saturday at Indigeny from 8 AM to 1 PM.

At Railtown 1897 this Saturday and Sunday join a tropical-themed excursion aboard the Aloha Express! Enjoy an atmosphere reminiscent of a Polynesian getaway, hear tales of local Gold Country icon Mark Twain’s adventures to the Hawaiian Islands and learn about the travels of our own Sierra Railway locomotive number five, which served its last days in Hawaii. Visitors are encouraged to dress in their best beach or vacation wear for maximum enjoyment. Ticket details are here.

Performances at Sierra Repertory Theater’s East Sonora location of Elvis: The Ultimate Tribute created and performed by Taylor Rodriguez and directed by Scott Viets will continue through August 25.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 5:30 pm to dusk on Fridays. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5-8 pm. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up Concerts in the Pines from 6 pm to 8pm with Kinland Station at Eproson Park.

The Twain Harte Summer Concert Series happens Saturdays from 8-10pm by the Twain Harte Pool will have music by Justice Ramos.

The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market on Wednesday, August 7 is with HT Posse Band who will perform party favorite music.

The Calaveras County Arts Council presents the free Music in the Parks Summer Concert Series every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8pm. Each concert is held at different parks throughout the County. Bring your picnic items, blankets and chairs. On Wednesday August 7, The Kool Shifters will play at The Square at Copper Valley. Wolf Jett was scheduled, but could not perform.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf. Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

An exhibition of Tuolumne County’s Heartland Creative Corps Grant recipients’ work is available to view Mondays through Thursdays from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM at Columbia College’s Manzanita Building until August 8th. The exhibit serves as a unique look into the perspectives of the artists who created artwork in Tuolumne County.

The Copperopolis Business Association is hosting a volunteer fair next weekend that was rescheduled due to the Aero Fire. Meadows Park in Twain Harte will host an opening day next Saturday. 4th Wall Entertainment Troupe will be performing Beauty and the Beast at the Metropolitan in San Andreas next weekend the weekend of the 18th on Friday and Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm.

The August restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Eproson House in Twain Harte. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest, and local gas prices in our traffic section