Volunteer Fair In Copperopolis Receives New Date

Copperopolis, CA — Initial plans to hold a volunteer fair last month at the Copperopolis Armory were thwarted due to the Aero Fire, but a new date has been selected.

It will now be held on Saturday, August 10, from 10 am – 2 pm. The event is being put on by the Copperopolis Business Association to help people discover how they can contribute to the community by volunteering and helping others.

Various non-profits will be on hand to speak with community members. Coffee and water will be provided. There is also still space available for additional non-profits wishing to attend. For more information contact Linn Pillsbury at linn@cabastrong.org.