Twain Harte Prepares To Debut Meadows Park

New Twain Harte Meadows Park View Photos

Twain Harte, CA — Opening day for the $3-million Meadows Park is coming up on Saturday, August 10.

Ground broke in September and community members have been watching the downtown 1-acre lot (former home of the Twain Harte Inn that burned in 2002) be transformed into a new outdoor recreational destination.

Twain Harte Community Services District General Manager Tom Trott says, “We are at the tail-end of a long, but exciting, seven-year journey to make a community dream come true. This dream has required much patience and hard work, but, in true Twain Harte fashion, we kept the dream alive and persevered to the end. It is time to celebrate together and enjoy the fruit of our labor.”

The THCSD received the land through a donation by longtime resident Julie Cowell in 2017, who shared a dream with her late husband Robert Cowell, to build a new park.

THCSD Board President Gary Sipperly adds, “The new Twain Harte Meadows Park could not have happened without the generous donation of the land by Julie Cowell, months of work by the THCSD staff, and hundreds of hours of design input and labor from the Twain Harte Community.”

The new park includes a rustic pavilion with a BBQ island large enough for community gatherings, a natural water play area with a stream, several smaller picnic/BBQ areas, a meadow, a walking path, spot for a town Christmas Tree, and restrooms.

There are also several local history and interactive educational elements incorporated into the offerings.

A grand opening ceremony will be Saturday, August 10 from 11 am – 1 pm. There will be a presentation, docent-led hands-on water and stormwater education throughout the park, live music, and food.

The only element of Meadows Park that is yet to be completed is the town Christmas Tree. THCSD opted to install the large Sequoia tree in the fall after the summer heat has passed to ensure a successful transplantation.

The park is located near the existing Eproson Park. Click on the photos to view some of the attractions.