Tuolumne County Fire Tallies March Response Activity 

TCFD March activity report

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) saw a drop in emergency incidents from February to March.

The department reports 513 incidents for March, with the most being for medical aid calls at 333. Those are down from the prior month, which, as earlier reported here, shows the number of incidents responded to was 620 and 413 for medical calls. In March, there were also eight structure fires and one vegetation fire, but following medical aid, there were public service and other calls at 92. Station 51 in Mono Village received the most station responses, which it also did in February.

The significant incidents for the month included a mobile home fire in the 14000 block of Mono Way in East Sonora, where firefighters from a nearby station spotted the glow of the blaze and responded, as earlier reported here. They were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby structures or vegetation. Two people were injured, and one had to be flown from the scene. A dog also died in the fire.

Additionally, overnight on March 2nd, firefighters assisted in a swift water rescue at Woods Creek near the Rawhide Bridge in Jamestown. A man was heard yelling for help, and crews found him hanging onto a tree and submerged in water to his waist. Also saved were his two dogs, as detailed in an earlier report.

