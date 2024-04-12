Tuolumne County Fire Incident Report Released

Fire resources responded to over 60 weather related incidents over 48 hours all across the County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – A Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) activity report details the number of incidents crews responded to in February and spotlights some notable incidents.

The report, titled Tuolumne County Fire Department: “At-A-Glance,” shows that crews have responded to 620 incidents in that month, the latest figures released for this year. The report also breaks down the total calls for area stations and those absorbed by other area stations, with the Mono Village Station responding to the most calls at 203.

Crews responded to medical aids the most during the month, with 413 incidents followed by 90 “other incident types” and 69 blazes, none of which were vegetation fires. There were also 42 responses to hazardous conditions like the airplane crash at the Pine Mountain Lake Airport near Groveland, which was earlier reported here.

Other significant incidents during the month were weather-related, including a wicked storm on Sunday, February 4th, where TCFD Engine 553 assisted the Sonora City Fire Department as high winds brought down numerous trees, some landing on vehicles. Fire resources responded to over 60 weather-related incidents over 48 hours across the county. It also noted the February 18th house in the 10000 block of Mount Brow Road in Sonora. In that incident, firefighters saved about 60% of the home and its contents.

The report details how fire crews, working with Cal Fire and the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services, staffed additional fire engines in preparation for forecasted significant weather. That included a type 3 4-wheel-drive fire engine with four personnel for emergency response. The report ends with details surrounding the completed annual pump testing of the fire apparatus used by the department. To view the entire report, click here.