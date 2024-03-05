Firefighters Rescue Man And Dogs Trapped In Woods Creek

Jamestown, CA– Sunday morning at approximately 3:09 a.m., firefighters from CAL FIRE/TCFD were dispatched to assist an individual trapped in Woods Creek near the bridge on Rawhide Road and Highway 108 in Jamestown. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male victim submerged above his waist, facing isolated debris flows and swift water conditions, while clinging to a tree and calling for help.

The first engine on scene requested a full medical rescue response, involving two additional engines, one from TCFD and one from Sonora City, along with a CAL FIRE Battalion Chief and Safety Officer. Firefighters established verbal contact with the victim, and upon arrival, Search and Rescue (SAR) deployed rescuers into the water to extract the victim and his two dogs. The victim received treatment for cold-related issues and was transported to a local hospital by TCA. Crews were released from the scene at 4:56 a.m.