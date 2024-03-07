Damaging Mobile Home Fire On Mono Way

Mobile Home Fire on Mono Way View Photos

Sonora, CA — Firefighters responded to a late-night mobile home fire in the 14000 block of Mono Way near Hillsdale Drive.

Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that the glow from the blaze was spotted by firefighters at a nearby station, and several agencies quickly responded. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to any neighboring homes. Two people were injured and treated by firefighters and paramedics. One of the patients had severe injuries and was flown to a Sacramento trauma center. Sadly, a dog died in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Agencies that responded last night in addition to various Tuolumne County firefighters include CAL Fire, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Sonora Fire, and others.

No additional information is immediately available about last night’s fire.