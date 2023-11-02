Beginning of November Events

Candles with Cempasuchil orange flowers or Marigold. (Tagetes erecta) and Papel Picado. Decoration traditionally used in altars for the celebration of the day of the dead in Mexico View Photo

There are several events and fundraisers planned for Friday and this weekend, November 3 and 4, 2023.

Join the Humane Society of Tuolumne County (HSOTC) for Yappy Pawlidays, a free two–day event that offers “a full array of gift-giving items that are perfect for you and your family to enjoy.” There will be seasonal décor, gift baskets, home decorations, festive apparel including clothing, shoes, purses, jackets, and accessories. Details are in the event listing here.

Friday is also a day to drop off items for the Turkey Dinner Food Drive hosted by the Tuolumne Calaveras Young Professionals Network who is teaming up with Nancy’s Hope and Sonora & Grace Covenant Church in Angels Camp. Details on items to bring are in the event listing here.

Summerville High is getting ready for its football playoff game against Marysville. Game preview details are in the audio posted here.

The guest speaker for the Friday League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode November General Meeting at 10 AM in the Sonora Library will be the Honorable Hallie Gorman Campbell of the Tuolumne County Superior Court. One of her responsibilities is the CARE Court (Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment). Tuolumne County is one of seven counties in California selected to participate in the CARE Court pilot program. The objective of CARE Court is to help those in our community who have been diagnosed with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders receive the voluntary treatment they may need.

Saturday an El Dia de Los Muertos Family Festival will be at the Jamestown School District. Bring an item to remember a loved one for the day’s memorial Ofrenda altar and enjoy the free Bilingual Family Festival Saturday from 9 AM through Noon. Listen to storyteller Olga Loya and musician Nathan Ignacio. Come early for a Mexican breakfast & kids’ activities. The three hour event is hosted by “Pebbles in a Pond: The Rippling Effect of Democracy,” a grant-funded community arts project, created and directed by local arts advocate BZ Smith as detailed here.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding an Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday from 10AM to 1PM. This month they will host “Family Day in the Garden”, featuring free crafts for all ages, including Holiday Swags, Nature Ornaments, Christmas Cards, Cinnamon Stick Ornaments, Pine Cone Gnomes, Tabletop String Trees and more.

St Matthew Lutheran Women’s Craft Sale & Luncheon is this Saturday. The event will feature a soup and salad luncheon, sales of crafts, baked goods and a raffle for gift items. More details are here.

St. Susanna Orthodox Church Bake Sale and Craft Fair will feature a tour and talk that explores ancient Christianity, and there will be shopping for unique gifts and tasty treats as detailed here.

Calaveras Gem & Mineral Society is hosting a Tailgate Rock, Jewelry & Mineral Sale Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM in Angels Camp.

Learn more about the La Grange Odd Fellows Holiday Crafts Fair in our events calendar.

A Night of Jazziness will be held Saturday at 4 PM in the Columbia College Dogwood Building. Rod Harris directs a 20 piece ensemble called the Columbia Kicks Big Band with local musicians who will perform Big Band style jazz featuring guest artist Paul Cantos, fresh from his recent appearance at the 60th Monterey Jazz Festival. Admission is free as detailed here.

The 163rd Annual Firefighter’s Ball will take place on Saturday at 5 PM in the Sonora Opera Hall. This year’s theme is Pirates, so pirate attire is encouraged with dinner, dancing and no host bar. No tickets will be sold at the door, details to get tickets are here.

Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Land of the Skulls this Saturday in Murphys. The annual Dia De Los Muertos celebrates those who have passed on but are with us in memory and spirit. From 11 AM to 5 PM there will be dancers, musicians, pageants, food, drinks and more at Murphys Community Park. The event ends with a blessing of the items at 5:15 PM.

Not My Kid: Mental Health Tools Every Parent Needs to Keep Kids Happy, Healthy and Successful is a workshop scheduled for Wednesday, November 8th at Sierra Bible Church. The free event includes dinner at 5 PM with the program beginning at 6 PM. Rob Egger is the keynote speaker as detailed here.

The tense thriller “The Bad Seed” will be performed by Fourth Wall Entertainment in San Andreas Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm, through November 5.

Saturday is opening night for Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of “Cinderella” at the East Sonora Theater. Based on Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the lush production features incredible orchestrations, transformations, the glass slipper, plus some surprising new twists for a funny and romantic experience suitable for all ages. Next week’s performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm and each week through December 17.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Peppery.

More upcoming events are here. Local garage and estate sales are listed in our Classifieds here. Enjoy the live views from our local webcams here.