‘Not My Kid’ Youth Mental Health Educational Event Upcoming

Not My Kid, original committee members - Bob White, Nate Levering, Kim Garro, Tami Mariscal, Jennifer Guhl, Heather Albertson, Stacy Kroeze, Cathy Parker, Cynthia Halman, Darrell Slocum, Rob Egger, Derek Maxson and Jason Rivera View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is an event coming up next week in response to high local youth suicide rates and students who are experiencing thoughts of hopelessness, anxiety, and depression.

It is being put on by the Sonora Area Foundation in partnership with various community partners. The “Not My Kid” event will be Wednesday, November 8, from 5:00-9:00 pm at the Sierra Bible Church. There will be a discussion about mental health tools that parents and guardians can use to keep kids healthy and fulfilled.

Suicide prevention was also the focus of a Mother Lode Views show earlier this year, which you can find by clicking here. During the show, it was noted that suicide is the leading cause of death for local youth between the ages of 10-19.

The report is also mentioned in an earlier myMotherLode.com blog authored by SAF CEO Darrell Slocum.

According to SAF, the upcoming “Not My Kid” event will offer a free dinner for parents and guardians provided by volunteers from Word of Life Church, a Keynote Speech delivered by Rob Egger of Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, and several breakout sessions with information on: anxiety, depression, sense of belonging, suicide prevention, grief and building stronger parent–teen connections. Attending the event is free, child care will be provided, and reservations are not required. However, attendees are encouraged to register, especially if child care will be needed, by visiting www.notmykid.life.

Slocum adds, “Over 50% of Tuolumne County high school juniors experience chronic sadness or hopelessness. This is a call to action and we are offering the Not My Kid Event to local parents as a way to provide help and hope.”

Other groups partnering with SAF for the event include Sierra Bible Church, Yes Partnership, Tuolumne County Behavioral Health, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, Adventist Health Sonora, Chicken Ranch Casino, Tuolumne Mi-Wuk Indian Health Center, Lantern of Light and Word of Life Church.