Roadwork Continues As The End Of October Nears

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the projects scheduled from October 22nd to the 28th.

On Highway 4 expect traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project detailed here. Work begins this week on Monday and continuing through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 in the area of Mckenzie Avenue and Cedar Lane/Meadow View Road one of the two lanes and the shoulders of the road will be closed for utility work. The night work is planned Monday through Friday from 6 pm to 6 am.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras county at mile marker 16 in the area of Central Hill Road and the end of the passing lane the left and right shoulder will be restricted for utility work. The work is scheduled for Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through October 31, 2023.

On Highway 26 there are three areas of utility work; Highway 49 and Main Street in Mokelumne Hill one-way traffic control will begin on Tuesday from 8:45 am to 11:30 am, Highway 49 to 400 feet west of Church Street from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Tuesday, Saturday from Josephine Lane and Nichols Road the right shoulder will be restricted from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from Gun Club Road to Centennial Road one-way traffic control for utility work will begin Monday from 8 am to 5 pm and each day through Saturday.

On Highway 49, in the area of Van Kleiben road and Fraguero road, utility work will limit traffic to one-way on Wednesday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 108 from Soulsbyville Road to West Twain Harte/Plainview Road one of the two lanes will be restricted for a crack seal operation. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 8 am to 3 pm. On Wednesday and Thursday the work will continue from Twain Harte back down to Soulsbyville Road from 8 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 108 from North Sunshine Road to Closure Gate #1 one of the two lanes will be restricted for a sweeping operation. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Tuolumne County Public Works Department hired Central Striping Services, Inc. to do road striping which plans to wrap up at the end of this week as detailed here.

Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) crews will continue to install a new water mainline along Confidence Road for the Mt. Provo Transmission and Intertie Project. The project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of November. The work hours are 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday as detailed here.

On Highway 108 from Brightman Flat to the Stanislaus River Bridge one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and Friday from 7 am until 3 pm.

On Highway 120 in the area 32 miles before the West Boundary of Yosemite Park a moving closure of one of the two lanes will allow for road striping. The work is scheduled from Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Washington Street and Stockton intersection project adding a pair of bus stops and new ADA-compliant curb ramps continues but should wrap up in the next few weeks as detailed here.